BigBasket Loss Widens To Rs 1,535 Crore In Fiscal 2023, Says Report
The company's revenue increased by 5% to Rs 7,462 crore.
Online grocery delivery firm Innovative Retail Concepts, which operates as BigBasket, has posted widening of loss to Rs 1,535 crore for FY23, according to details shared by Tofler.
Tofler said the loss of BigBasket increased by 89%, implying the company had posted a loss of around Rs 812 crore in FY22.
"The company further reported a net loss of Rs 1,535 crore during the same fiscal. This is 89% increase from the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 8,998 crore,' the report said.
BigBasket declined to comment on the report.
