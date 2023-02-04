California’s New Gold Rush: Big Tech Moves To Gain The Edge In AI

“Let me acknowledge, AI has become a big topic of conversation this year,” International Business Machines Corp. Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said on his company’s call last month. “I was in Davos last week and it probably came up at almost every single discussion around technology — what’s happening with AI, as well as what’s happening with OpenAI.” ChatGPT, he said, is the latest in a series of breakthroughs that have galvanized the industry, comparing it to IBM’s Watson and Google’s DeepMind.