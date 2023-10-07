Biden Says Xi Meeting A ‘Possibility’ But Nothing Scheduled

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event honoring the legacy of Senator John McCain at the Tempe Center For The Arts in Tempe, Arizona, US, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Biden warned Thursday that Donald Trump leads an "extremist movement" that would undermine the nation's institutions, as he touts efforts to protect democracy as a centerpiece of his reelection campaign. Photographer: Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg