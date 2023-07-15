Biden Rejects Oil Refineries Seeking Biofuel-Blending Exemptions

The move is consistent with the EPA’s approach to the issue since President Joe Biden took office. The agency last year rescinded dozens of previously granted RFS exemptions, part of a bid to reorient the program after years of legal fighting over the waivers. Although the RFS authorizes waivers for some small refineries that can show they’ve suffered an economic hardship under the biofuel mandate, a federal court has held that the exemptions may only be granted when those financial woes are caused by compliance to the rules.