Biden Jabs at China’s ‘Debt-Trap Diplomacy’ at Americas Summit
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden pledged billions in support to help build up infrastructure throughout the Western Hemisphere as he hosted leaders from the region, part of an administration push to offer an alternative to China’s efforts to expand its economic influence in the Americas.
Biden said the US International Development Finance Corporation, and the Inter-American Development Bank will launch a “new investment platform to channel billions of dollars toward building sustainable infrastructure in the hemisphere,” as he met Friday with leaders at the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders’ Summit at the White House.
Biden, in a jab at China, cast the US approach as a more viable alternative for countries seeking global investment.
“I want to make sure that our closest neighbors know they have a real choice between debt-trap diplomacy and high-quality transparent approaches to infrastructure and to development,” Biden said.
Biden has often blasted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative as saddling developing economies eager to build up infrastructure with high levels of debt.
Biden said the US approach would strengthen “critical supply chain monitoring” toward clean energy grids and digital infrastructure, calling those “the building blocks” for a competitive and resilient economy. And the US would also work to establish a fund to see more investment in nature-based climate solutions, he said.
Biden also announced the launch of the Americas Partnership accelerator, a program targeting entrepreneurs.
Friday’s gathering brought together Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, and Chilean President Gabriel Boric — among others — marking Biden’s most extensive engagement with leaders from the hemisphere since the June 2022 Summit of the Americas.
The event is one of the largest-ever gatherings of leaders from the Americas at the White House. The White House sees the forum as a platform for regular meetings among regional leaders, according to senior administration officials, with the session Friday aimed at strengthening trade and financial relationships. The leaders met earlier in the morning with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Leaders are also grappling with addressing migration and its root causes, including poverty and violence — a priority for Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Migrant encounters on the US southern border climbed to a record 2.5 million in the fiscal year that ended in Sept. 30.
Biden said the US and its partners in the region are “working together to stabilize migrant populations, including making sure communities that are welcoming migrants and refugees” can afford to welcome care for them.
He urged Congress to “act quickly” on his request for additional funds to boost efforts at the border.
--With assistance from Jenny Leonard.
