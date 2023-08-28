How An Oil Giant Took Control Of Biden's Billion-Dollar Bet On Carbon Capture

By the time the IRA passed in August 2022, Occidental’s finances had improved thanks to rising oil prices. Hollub hailed the IRA as “a net very positive bill” for the company, and within months she was touting the potential of the company building 100 DAC plants. It will be another year at least before the first is built, meaning Occidental would have to construct nearly 10 each year to hit that target. Even if the initial plant and the government-backed DAC hub capture and bury 1 million tons of carbon a year each — the upper end of the target for Occidental’s first — they would negate less than 0.1% of US energy-related emissions.