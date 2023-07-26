BQPrimeBusiness NewsBHEL Synchronises 660 MW Unit-2 Of Maitree Thermal Power Project In Bangladesh
ADVERTISEMENT

BHEL Synchronises 660 MW Unit-2 Of Maitree Thermal Power Project In Bangladesh

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. on Wednesday announced synchronisation of 660-MW unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project with the electricity grid in Bangladesh.

26 Jul 2023, 3:07 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Thermal power station. (Photo: Anirudh/ Unsplash)</p></div>
Thermal power station. (Photo: Anirudh/ Unsplash)

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. on Wednesday announced synchronisation of 660-MW unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project with the electricity grid in Bangladesh.

Synchronisation of a thermal power plant means beginning of electricity supply through main grid at prescribed parameters.

The synchronisation of the unit has been done ahead of the commitment given at a high level G2G meeting, which was a very tough target even at the time it was given, a company statement said.

BHEL has achieved a major milestone with the successful synchronisation of the 660-MW Unit-2 of the 1,320-MW Maitree STPP in Bangladesh, it stated.

Maitree STPP is located at Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat, Bangladesh, and is being set up by BHEL for the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Co., a 50:50 joint venture between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and NTPC Ltd.

The project is a symbol of successful cooperation between India and Bangladesh and is a priority infrastructure development project for Bangladesh aimed at establishing reliable, cost-effective, base-load power production in the country.

This project is a testament to BHEL's expertise and technological prowess in the power sector, it said, adding that the accomplishment further strengthens BHEL's position as a leading global player in providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT