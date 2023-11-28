BHEL Signs Memorandum Of Cooperation With French State-Owned Company

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Electricité de France, a French state-owned company, to explore the content of the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant Project set up by the Nuclear Power Corp. of India.

The Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant Project in Maharashtra is a light water reactor and a collaboration between the Indian and French governments. It has a capacity of 9.6 gigawatts and aims to provide electricity to around 70 million households.

Shares of BHEL closed 2.56% higher at Rs 156.15 apiece, as compared with a 0.31% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.