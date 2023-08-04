BQPrimeBusiness NewsBHEL Q1 Loss Widens To Rs 343 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

BHEL Q1 Loss Widens To Rs 343 Crore

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. on Friday reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 343.89 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher expenses.

04 Aug 2023, 6:09 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BHEL factory in Bhopal (Source: Company website)</p></div>
BHEL factory in Bhopal (Source: Company website)

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. on Friday reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 343.89 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher expenses.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.99 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 5,595.47 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,006.50 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 5,117.20 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,742.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT