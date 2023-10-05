BHEL Pays Rs 88 Crore Final Dividend To Government Of India For FY23

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said it has paid Rs 88 crore as final dividend to Government of India for fiscal year 2022-23.
A cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17%) held by Government of India was presented to Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey by BHEL Chairman and Managing Director Nalin Shinghal, it said in a BSE filing.
The total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for FY 2022-23 amounts to over Rs 139 crore.