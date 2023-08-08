Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Expresses Disappointment After Ola S1X Scooter Images Get Leaked
Aggarwal said that the images in question were taken at an event specifically designed for the automotive media.
Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday tweeted his displeasure over leaked images of the Ola electric scooter S1X by the media.
He said that the leaked images were a part of an auto media event that they held on Monday and content from this event was supposed to be embargoed and confidential.
Bhavish Aggarwal's Tweet
In a tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal said, "These images were part of an auto media event we held today and content from this event was supposed to be embargoed and confidential."
"Auto media does their own credibility a massive disservice when they sneakily take photos at a confidential event. Breaks the trust the brand places in them."
"We work really hard to make great products and entertaining events for our customers and delight them. Such instances can’t have any place in a mature ecosystem."
"Unless it is clear who did this and an apology (which is unlikely), we will not have auto journalists being showcased our products before launch going forward. They will be shown the products only after customers are shown products at launch events." [sic]
Bhavish's disappointment likely stems from the fact that the images were leaked with just a week before the mega 'Customer Day 2023 - End ICE age Part 1' event which will be held at the Ola FutureFactory on Independence Day.
It is very likely that the new Ola EV model was supposed to be revealed at this occasion in the presence of scores of Ola enthusiasts and community members across India.
Ola To Celebrate Customer Day On Aug 15 With Independence Day Event, Here's How You Can Register
Ola S1X's launch
Ola Electric is likely to unveil a new electric scooter named the Ola S1X on Independence Day, with reports indicating a price tag of under ₹1 lakh.
This anticipated pricing puts the Ola S1X in an appealing position for budget-conscious travelers who are looking for an environmentally friendly and affordable alternative to conventional gasoline scooters.
The Ola S1X is expected to come with a sleek and uncluttered design. Furthermore, the scooter is rumored to provide an impressive travel range of approximately 100 km, making it suitable for the daily requirements of commuters.