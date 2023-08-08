Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Expresses Disappointment After Ola S1X Scooter Images Get Leaked

In a tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal said, "These images were part of an auto media event we held today and content from this event was supposed to be embargoed and confidential."

"Auto media does their own credibility a massive disservice when they sneakily take photos at a confidential event. Breaks the trust the brand places in them."

"We work really hard to make great products and entertaining events for our customers and delight them. Such instances can’t have any place in a mature ecosystem."

"Unless it is clear who did this and an apology (which is unlikely), we will not have auto journalists being showcased our products before launch going forward. They will be shown the products only after customers are shown products at launch events." [sic]