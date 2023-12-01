Bharti Telecom Buys 1.35 Stake In Bharti Airtel For Rs 8,301 Crore
Bharti Telecom is the largest promoter of Bharti Airtel Ltd with a 38.35% stake as of Sept. 30.
Bharti Telecom on Friday bought a 1.35% stake in telecom provider Bharti Airtel for Rs 8,301 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bharti Telecom purchased more than 8.11 crore shares, amounting to a 1.35% stake in Bharti Airtel.
The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,023 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 8,301.73 crore.
Meanwhile, another promoter group firm Indian Continent Investment Ltd offloaded the same number of shares of Bharti Airtel at the same price.
At the end of the September quarter, Bharti Telecom owned a 38.35% stake while Indian Continent Investment Ltd had a 5.93% stake in Bharti Airtel, shareholding data pattern showed with the bourse.
On Friday, shares of Bharti Airtel fell 0.27% to close at Rs 1,012 apiece on the NSE.
In September last year, Singtel entities -- Viridian and Pastel -- jointly offloaded a 1.76% stake in Bharti Airtel for about Rs 7,128 crore. Bharti Airtel's promoter Bharti Telecom bought a 1.63% stake from Singtel entity Pastel Ltd for Rs 6,602 crore through an open market transaction..
Singtel entities Viridian and Pastel own a 10.47% stake in the country's second-largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel. Bharti Group chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal's family and Singtel are co-investors in Bharti Telecom Ltd (BTL).