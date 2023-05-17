Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Review: Shares Rise On Profit Beat As Subscriber Base Grows

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. rose after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates due to strong growth in its subscriber base.

The net profit of India's second-largest telecom operator rose 61.68% over the previous three months to Rs 4,226 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That came on the back of revenue that increased 0.47% sequentially to Rs 36,009 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the bottom line at Rs 36,743.82 crore and the top line at Rs 2,881.46 crore.

Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 0.47% at Rs 36,009 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36,743.82 crore).

Ebitda up 1.42% at Rs 18,982 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18,887.35 crore).

Ebitda margin at 52.17% vs. 47.74% (Bloomberg estimate: 51.4%)

Net profit is up 61.68% at Rs 4,226 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,881.46 crore).

Dividend of Rs. 4 per share declared.

The telecom operator clocked an average revenue per user, or ARPU, of Rs 193—the same as in the October-December quarter. A year ago, that figure stood at Rs 178.

"An improving mix of prepaid and postpaid users and an increase in voice tariffs helped ARPU performance year-on-year," Akshat Agarwal, research analyst at Jefferies, said in a note. At 3.2 million, net additions were the highest in eight quarters due to lower churn.

As of March 31, Bharti Airtel had 335.4 million customers who spoke over the phone for a total of 1,124 billion minutes, pinging a total of 275,069 network towers. The 4G subscriber base stood at 224.1 million, with a total data traffic of 14,248 billion megabytes.

The average mobile data usage per customer rose 8.0% year-on-year to 20.3 GB per month. Mobile revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 195.49 crore, up 11.5% year-on-year.

Morgan Stanley, however, warned of flat average revenue per user on a sequential basis.

"Reported ARPU of Rs 193 was flat QoQ despite the partial benefit of minimum recharge plans rolled out pan-India during the quarter," Gaurav Rateria and Sulabh Govilla, equity analysts at Morgan Stanley, said in a post-earnings note.

Shares of Bharti Airtel rose as much as 1.3% on Wednesday, with trading volume at 54% of the three-month, full-day average, Bloomberg data shows. Of the 32 analysts tracking the stock, 28 maintain a 'buy,' one recommends 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell.'