Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Profit Surges Over 60%, ARPU Flat

Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a higher-than-expected profit in the March quarter, even as earnings from each user stagnated.

The net profit of India's second-largest telecom operator rose 61.68% over the previous three months to Rs 4,226 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That came on the back of revenue that increased 0.47% sequentially to Rs 36,009 crore.

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top line at Rs 36,743.82 crore and bottom line at Rs 2,881.46 crore.