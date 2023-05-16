Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Profit Surges Over 60%, ARPU Flat
Bharti Airtel Q4 profit rose 61.68% over the previous three months to Rs 4,226 crore.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a higher-than-expected profit in the March quarter, even as earnings from each user stagnated.
The net profit of India's second-largest telecom operator rose 61.68% over the previous three months to Rs 4,226 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That came on the back of revenue that increased 0.47% sequentially to Rs 36,009 crore.
Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top line at Rs 36,743.82 crore and bottom line at Rs 2,881.46 crore.
Bharti Airtel Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 0.47% at Rs 36,009 crore (estimate: Rs 36,743.82 crore).
Ebitda rises 1.42% to Rs 18,982 crore (estimate: Rs 18,887.35 crore).
Ebitda margin at 52.17% vs. 47.74% (estimate: 51.4%).
Net profit is up 61.68% at Rs 4,226 crore (estimate: Rs 2,881.46 crore).
The telecom operator clocked an average revenue per user, or ARPU, of Rs 193, as compared with the same figure in the previous three months. Analysts had estimated the figure at Rs 198.19.
On Tuesday, shares of Bharti Airtel fell 1.27% to Rs 787.85 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.66% lower at 61,932.47 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.