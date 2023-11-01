Bharti Airtel Q2 Revenue Falls, Jindal Steel And Power Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Tuesday.
Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit rose but missed analysts' estimates.
The country's second-largest telecom company's net profit increased 37.7% to Rs 2,093.2 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 3,205.2 crore.
The telecom company said it created an additional tax provision for Rs 226.3 crore, following a Supreme Court ruling that held that licence fees paid at regular intervals should be classified as capital expenditures.
The interest of Rs 1,350 crore on the above is considered an exceptional item in the income statement.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.'s net profit rose in the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates.
The OP Jindal Group-owned steel manufacturer's profit increased 6.3 times to Rs 1,390.1 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,078.7 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Aether Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 17.1% at Rs 164.2 crore vs. Rs 140.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 173 crore).
Ebitda up 24.7% at Rs 46 crore vs. Rs 36.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 51.2 crore).
Margin at 28% vs. 26.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 29.8%)
Reported profit is up 34.8% at Rs 36.7 crore vs. Rs 27.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32.2 crore).
Motherson Sumi Wiring Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue is up 14.7% at Rs 2,105 crore vs. Rs 1,835 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,019.4 crore).
Ebitda up 37.2% at Rs 248.1 crore vs. Rs 180.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258.6 crore).
Margin at 11.8% vs. 9.9%, up 193 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%).
Reported profit is up 33.9% at Rs 156 crore vs. Rs 116 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 166.6 crore).
C.E. Info Systems Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 1.9% at Rs 91.1 crore vs. Rs 89.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 96.63 crore).
EBIT is up 8.7% at Rs 37 crore vs. Rs 34.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39.7 crore).
Margin at 40.9% vs. 38.32% (Bloomberg estimate: 41.1%)
Net profit is up 3.4% at Rs 33.1 crore vs. Rs 32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35.95 crore).
Five-Star Business Finance Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income is up 43.9% at Rs 518.8 crore vs. Rs 360.5 crore.
Reported profit is up 38.3% at Rs 199.4 crore vs. Rs 144.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.35 crore).
Navin Flourine Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 12.5% at Rs 472 crore vs. Rs 419 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 525.3 crore).
Ebitda up 4.8% at Rs 98 crore vs. Rs 94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.46 crore).
Margin at 20.8% vs. 22.4%, down 153 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 24.1%).
Reported profit is up 4.8% at Rs 60.6 crore vs. Rs 57.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 68.4 crore).
Adani Total Gas Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 3.8% at Rs 1,095.6 crore vs. Rs 1,056.1 crore.
Ebitda up 13% at Rs 279.9 crore vs. Rs 247.7 crore.
Margin at 25.6% vs. 23.5%, up 209 bps
Reported profit is up 15% at Rs 172.7 crore vs. Rs 150.2 crore.
Thyrocare Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 9.7% at Rs 148 crore vs. Rs 135 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 146.57 crore).
Ebitda up 19% at Rs 37.5 crore vs. Rs 31.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 40.8 crore).
Margin at 25.4% vs. 23.4%, up 195 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 27.8%).
Reported profit is up 31.8% at Rs 20.3 crore vs. Rs 15.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24.77 crore).
Nuvoco Vistas Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 7.2% at Rs 2,573 crore vs. Rs 2,401 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,531.26 crore).
Ebitda up 71.8% at Rs 330 crore vs. Rs 192 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 350.21 crore).
Margin at 12.8% vs. 7.9%, up 482 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 13.8%).
Reported profit of Rs 1.5 crore vs. reported loss of Rs 130.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: net loss of Rs 23.77 crore)
Note: The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 169.8 crore in Q2 FY23.
Bharti Airtel Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is down 1.1% at Rs 37,044 crore vs. Rs 37,440 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 38,096.89 crore).
Ebitda down 0.4% at Rs 19,514 crore vs. Rs 19,599 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 19,916.3 crore).
Margin at 52.7% vs. 52.3%, up 33 bps
Reported profit was up 37.7% at Rs 2,093.2 crore vs. Rs 1,520.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,205.17 crore).
ARPU at Rs 203 vs. Rs 190 YoY.
Note: One-time loss in Q2 at Rs 1,570.3 crore.
DCB Bank Q2 FY24
NII at Rs 475.7 crore vs. Rs 411.1 crore, up 16% year over year.
Net profit is at Rs 126.8 crore vs. Rs 112.4 crore, up 13% year over year.
Gross NPA at 3.36% vs. 3.26% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 1.28% vs. 1.19% (QoQ)
Geojit Financial Services Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income is up 28.3% at Rs 143.9 crore vs. Rs 112.2 crore.
Reported profit was up 57.7% at Rs 37.5 crore vs. Rs 23.9 crore.
Jindal Steel and Power Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 9.4% at Rs 12,250.2 crore vs. Rs 13,521.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,585.4 crore).
Ebitda up 18.35% at Rs 2,285.7 crore vs. Rs 1,931.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,364.8 crore).
Ebitda margin at 18.66% vs. 14.28% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.8%).
Reported profit is up 6.34 times at Rs 1,390.1 crore vs. Rs 219.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,078.7 crore).
Max Financial Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 9.1% at Rs 10,165 crore vs. Rs 9,316 crore.
Reported profit is up 176% at Rs 170 crore vs. Rs 61.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 262.35 crore).
Mankind Pharma Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 11.6% at Rs 2,708 crore vs. Rs 2,426 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,699.18 crore).
Ebitda up 15.6% at Rs 683 crore vs. Rs 591 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 294.68 crore).
Margin at 25.2% vs. 24.4%, up 85 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 25.7%).
Reported profit is up 21% at Rs 511 crore vs. Rs 423 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 506.53 crore).
Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 9.6% at Rs 2,959 crore vs. Rs 2,700 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2861 crore).
Ebitda up 12.2% at Rs 402 crore vs. Rs 359 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 380.6 crore).
Margin at 13.6% vs. 13.3%, up 31 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 13.3%).
Reported profit is up 12.5% at Rs 226.3 crore vs. Rs 201.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220.2 crore).
Star Health Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income is up 15% at Rs 3,357 crore vs. Rs 2,918 crore.
Reported profit was up 34.6% at Rs 125 crore vs. Rs 93 crore.
Birlasoft Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 3.73% at Rs 1,309.8 crore vs. Rs 1,262.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,290.84 crore).
EBIT is up 8.09% at Rs 185.64 crore vs. Rs 171.74 crore (estimate: Rs 174.04 crore).
Margin at 14.17% vs. 13.60% (estimate: 13.48%)
Net profit is up 5.47% at Rs 145.07 crore vs. Rs 137.74 crore (estimate: Rs 136.70 crore).
KEI Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 21% at Rs 1,947 crore vs. Rs 1,608 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1863.4 crore).
Ebitda up 27% at Rs 204 crore vs. Rs 161 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 193.15 crore).
Margin at 10.5% vs. 9.9%, up 48 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 10.4%).
Reported profit is up 31.2% at Rs 140.2 crore vs. Rs 106.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 131.03 crore).
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is down 8% to Rs 19,230 crore vs. Rs 21,173 crore.
Ebitda up 3.4% at Rs 2,138 crore vs. Rs 2,068 crore.
Margin at 11.1% vs. 9.8%, up 135 bps
Reported profit was up 3.6% to Rs 1,052 crore vs. Rs 1,015 crore.
L&T Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 19.3% at Rs 51,024 crore vs. Rs 42,763 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 50,670.08 crore).
Ebitda up 15.1% at Rs 5,632 crore vs. Rs 4,894 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,449.81 crore).
Margin at 11% vs. 11.4%, down 40 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 10.8%).
Reported profit was up 36.8% at Rs 3,856 crore vs. Rs 2,819 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,725.44 crore).
Care Ratings Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income is up 15.4% at Rs 108 crore vs. Rs 93 crore.
Reported profit is up 2.5% at Rs 35.7 crore vs. Rs 34.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.9 crore).
Tata Consumer Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 11% at Rs 3,734 crore vs. Rs 3,363 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3716.04 crore).
Ebitda up 24% at Rs 537 crore vs. Rs 434 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 523.68 crore).
Margin at 14.4% vs. 12.9%, up 148 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 14.10%)
Reported profit is down 6.6% to Rs 364 crore vs. Rs 389 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 331.53 crore).
Kaynes Technology Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 32% at Rs 361 crore vs. Rs 273 crore.
Ebitda up 13% at Rs 48.7 crore vs. Rs 43.1 crore.
Margin at 13.5% vs. 15.8%, down 228 bps
Reported profit was up 53.8% at Rs 32.3 crore vs. Rs 21 crore.
Paradeep Phosphates Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 20.6% at Rs 3,683 crore vs. Rs 3,054 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 256 crore vs. Ebitda loss of Rs 38.6 crore
Margin at 6.95%
Reported profit of Rs 89.4 crore vs. reported loss of Rs 119.9 crore
Note: The company reported an inventory loss of Rs 549 crore in Q2 FY23.
Reliance Power Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 10% at Rs 2,052 crore vs. Rs 1,864 crore.
Ebitda up 29.5% at Rs 735 crore vs. Rs 568 crore.
Margin at 35.8% vs. 30.5%, up 535 bps
Reported loss of Rs 238 crore vs. reported loss of Rs 340 crore
Gravita India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 22.5% at Rs 836 crore vs. Rs 683 crore.
Ebitda up 23.7% at Rs 72.6 crore vs. Rs 58.7 crore.
Margin at 8.7% vs. 8.6%, up 8 bps
Reported profit was up 30.8% to Rs 58.8 crore vs. Rs 45 crore.
Dhampur Sugar Mills Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 9.6% to Rs 459 crore vs. Rs 541 crore.
Ebitda down 28.8% at Rs 22.1 crore vs. Rs 31 crore.
Margin at 4.8% vs. 5.7%, down 91 bps
Reported profit is down 53% to Rs 5.43 crore vs. Rs 11.54 crore.
Zee Media Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 22.2% at Rs 152 crore vs. Rs 195 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 20.2 crore vs. Ebitda of Rs 20.4 crore
Reported loss of Rs 30.7 crore vs. reported loss of Rs 12.1 crore
Balu Forge Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was up 2.3 times to Rs 139.2 crore vs. Rs 60.6 crore.
Ebitda up 720.4% at Rs 30.1 crore vs. Rs 3.7 crore.
Margin at 21.6% vs. 6.1%, up 1,556 bps
Reported profit is up 383% at Rs 23.3 crore vs. Rs 4.8 crore.
ADF Foods Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 16.8% at Rs 125 crore vs. Rs 107 crore.
Ebitda up 10.7% at Rs 26.9 crore vs. Rs 24.3 crore.
Margin at 21.6% vs. 22.8%, down 117 bps
Reported profit was up 9.8% at Rs 14.9 crore vs. Rs 13.6 crore.
