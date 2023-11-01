Bharti Airtel Q2 Revenue Falls, Jindal Steel And Power Profit Rises — Earnings Wrap

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s second-quarter net profit rose but missed analysts' estimates.

The country's second-largest telecom company's net profit increased 37.7% to Rs 2,093.2 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 3,205.2 crore.

The telecom company said it created an additional tax provision for Rs 226.3 crore, following a Supreme Court ruling that held that licence fees paid at regular intervals should be classified as capital expenditures.

The interest of Rs 1,350 crore on the above is considered an exceptional item in the income statement.