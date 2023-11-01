Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Review: Analysts Cut Target Price Citing Lower-Than-Expected Revenue

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s target price was lowered to reflect the slightly lower-than-expected international revenue in the second quarter, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage revised the company's target price to Rs 1,085 from Rs 1,090. However, it maintains a 'buy' on the stock, citing higher postpaid/4G subscriber additions, a higher margin in India, higher growth in Africa, and strong FCF generation in Q2, according to Jefferies.

The country's second-largest telecom company's net profit increased 37.7% to Rs 2,093.2 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 3,205.2 crore.

The interest of Rs 1,350 crore on the above was considered an exceptional item in the income statement.

In the previous quarter, the telecom service provider reported a foreign exchange loss of Rs 3,416 crore as an exceptional item in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, on account of statutory changes made by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Bharti Airtel booked an exceptional loss of Rs 15.7 billion, primarily on account of the recent ruling on the treatment of licence fees as capital expenses, according to Jefferies.

"India revenues (+11% year-on-year) were broadly in line, but a lower-than-expected decline in international revenues of -1% year-on-year drove the beat. Ebitda margins were up 170 basis points year-on-year, with both Indian and international business margins surprising positively," Jefferies said in an Oct. 31 note.