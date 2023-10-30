Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Preview: Revenue, Margin To Remain Flat

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s second quarter revenue and margin growth is likely to remain muted amid delayed tariff hikes.

The country's second largest telecom company is likely to report a sequential revenue growth of 1.75% to Rs 38,096.89 crore, according to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The margin is expected to remain flat at 52.3%.

However, revenue is likely to see a 10% rise on an annual basis.

The net profit is likely to double on a sequential basis and see an 8.4% rise year-on-year to Rs 3,205.17 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Bharti Airtel reported a foreign exchange loss of Rs 3,416 crore as an exceptional item in the first quarter of FY24, on account of statutory changes made by the Central Bank of Nigeria.