Bharti Airtel Q1 Profit Falls, Lupin Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s first quarter net profit declined and missed analysts' estimates, even as average earnings per user rose.

The telecom operator's net profit fell 46% sequentially to Rs 1,612 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,762.6 crore.

Bharti Airtel clocked an average revenue per user, or ARPU, of Rs 200 as compared with Rs 193 in the quarter-ended March.

Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd. turned a net profit in the quarter ended June as compared with a loss last year, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 452 crore in the first quarter, as against a net loss of Rs 89 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 258 crore consensus estimate by analysts.