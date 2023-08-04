BQPrimeBusiness NewsBharti Airtel Q1 Profit Falls, Lupin Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
Bharti Airtel Q1 Profit Falls, Lupin Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Here are the major results announced on Thursday.

04 Aug 2023, 12:14 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Bharti Airtel office building in Gurgaon. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
Bharti Airtel office building in Gurgaon. (Photo: Reuters)

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s first quarter net profit declined and missed analysts' estimates, even as average earnings per user rose.

The telecom operator's net profit fell 46% sequentially to Rs 1,612 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,762.6 crore.

Bharti Airtel clocked an average revenue per user, or ARPU, of Rs 200 as compared with Rs 193 in the quarter-ended March.

Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd. turned a net profit in the quarter ended June as compared with a loss last year, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 452 crore in the first quarter, as against a net loss of Rs 89 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 258 crore consensus estimate by analysts.

Here are the major earnings announced on Thursday:

Bharti Airtel Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue is up 3.9% at Rs 37,440 crore vs. Rs 36,009 crore.

  • Net profit is down 46.3% at Rs 1,612.5 crore vs. Rs 3,005.6 crore.

  • Ebitda up 4.8% at Rs 19,598.5 crore vs. Rs 18,697.1 crore.

  • Margin at 52.35% vs. 51.92%

  • Mobile ARPU at Rs 200 vs. Rs 193

  • One-time loss of Rs 3,416.3 crore due to changes in Nigerian foreign exchange operations.

Lupin Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 29% at Rs 4,814 crore vs. Rs 3,744 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,441 crore).

  • Net profit of Rs 452 crore vs. net loss of Rs 89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258 crore).

  • Ebitda up 422% at Rs 856 crore vs. Rs 164 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 686 crore).

  • Margin at 17.8% vs. 4.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.4%).

Cummins India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 30.78% at Rs 2,218.25 crore vs. Rs 1,695.92 crore.

  • Net profit rose 78.53% to Rs 353.72 crore vs. Rs 198.13 crore.

  • Ebitda up 59.49% at Rs 342.45 crore vs. Rs 214.72 crore.

  • Margin at 15.44% vs. 12.66%

Eicher Motors Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues rose 17% to Rs 3,986 crore vs. Rs 3,397.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,029.5 crore).

  • Ebitda up 23% at Rs 1,021 crore vs. Rs 831 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 968.5 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 25.6% vs. 24.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 24%)

  • Net profit is up 50% to Rs 918 crore vs. Rs 611 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 848.4 crore).

Deepak Nitrite Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue was down 14.07% to Rs 1,768.34 crore vs. Rs 2,057.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,896.63 crore).

  • Net profit is down 36.10% to Rs 149.9 crore vs. Rs 234.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258.5 crore).

  • Ebitda down 41.07% to Rs 209.75 crore vs. Rs 355.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 316.55 crore).

  • Margin at 11.86% vs. 17.29% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.69%)

Yasho Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is down 15.19% at Rs 150.3 crore vs. Rs 177.24 crore.

  • Net profit declines 23.69% to Rs 14.78 crore vs. Rs 19.37 crore.

  • Ebitda down 14.34% at Rs 25.44 crore vs. Rs 29.7 crore.

  • Margin at 16.92% vs. 16.75%

Zomato Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 70.86% at Rs 2,416 crore vs. Rs 1,414 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,261.11 crore).

  • Net profit of Rs 2 crore vs. loss of Rs 186 crore (Bloomberg estimate: loss of Rs 177.83 crore)

  • Ebitda loss of Rs 48 crore vs. Ebitda loss of Rs 307 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda loss of Rs 208.45 crore).

Radico Khaitan Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 26% at Rs 4,023.32 crore vs Rs 3,183.80 crore.

  • Net profit rose 10% to Rs 68.27 crore vs Rs 61.99 crore.

  • Ebitda up 29% at Rs 119.51 crore vs Rs 92.51 crore.

  • Margin at 3% vs 2.9%.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 14.89% at Rs 811.71 crore vs. Rs 706.45 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 809.60 crore).

  • Net profit is up 23.16% at Rs 68.02 crore vs. Rs 55.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 68.60 crore).

  • Ebitda up 9.13% at Rs 92.8 crore vs. Rs 85.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 94.80 crore).

  • Margin at 11.43% vs. 12.04% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.71%)

Mahanagar Gas Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 5.71% at Rs 1,537.79 crore vs. Rs 1,454.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,506.31 crore).

  • Net profit was up 98.92% at Rs 368.4 crore vs. Rs 185.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 279.76 crore).

  • Ebitda rose 82.55% to Rs 521.27 crore vs. Rs 285.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 412.28 crore).

  • Margin at 33.90% vs. 19.63% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.37%)

Bannari Amman Sugars Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue was up 0.97% at Rs 430.86 crore vs. Rs 426.72 crore.

  • Net profit is down 47.10% at Rs 13.59 crore vs. Rs 25.69 crore.

  • Ebitda up 23.77% at Rs 43.53 crore vs. Rs 35.17 crore.

  • Margin at 10.10% vs. 8.24%.

HCC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 15.07% at Rs 2,564.83 crore vs. Rs 2,228.92 crore.

  • Net profit of Rs 52.73 crore vs. net loss of Rs 280.67 crore

  • Ebitda up 11.02% at Rs 314.47 crore vs. Rs 26.16 crore.

  • Margin at 12.26% vs. 1.17%

Navneet Education Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 93.49% at Rs 791.45 crore vs. Rs 409.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 793.70 crore).

  • Net profit is up 531.82% at Rs 144.94 crore vs. Rs 22.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 122.90 crore).

  • Ebitda rose 249.41% to Rs 208.88 crore vs. Rs 59.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 186.50 crore).

  • Margin at 26.39% vs. 14.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.50%).

KEC International Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 27.89% at Rs 4,243.59 crore vs. Rs 3,318.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,906.37 crore).

  • Net profit is up 36.46% at Rs 42.33 crore vs. Rs 31.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35.92 crore).

  • Ebitda up 45.08% at Rs 244.36 crore vs. Rs 168.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220.54 crore).

  • Margin at 5.75% vs. 5.08% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.65%)

Venus Pipes And Tubes Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 58.11% at Rs 179.61 crore vs. Rs 113.6 crore.

  • Net profit is up 91.11% at Rs 17.41 crore vs. Rs 9.11 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 90.40% to Rs 27.57 crore vs. Rs 14.48 crore.

  • Margin at 15.35% vs. 12.75%

Sandur Manganese And Iron Ores Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is down 44.37% at Rs 362.53 crore vs. Rs 651.68 crore.

  • Net profit is up 18.86% at Rs 39.95 crore vs. Rs 33.61 crore.

  • Ebitda up 3.91% at Rs 57.9 crore vs. Rs 55.72 crore.

  • Margin at 15.97% vs. 8.55%

DCX Systems Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue was down 20.23% at Rs 170.1 crore vs. Rs 213.25 crore.

  • Net profit is up 0.54% at Rs 5.6 crore vs. Rs 5.57 crore.

  • Ebitda up 54.78% at Rs 7.59 crore vs. Rs 4.91 crore.

  • Margin at 4.47% vs. 2.30%.

JM Financials Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 34.59% at Rs 1,064.95 crore vs. Rs 791.25 crore.

  • Net profit is down 10.99% at Rs 176.56 crore vs. Rs 198.38 crore.

  • NIM at 6% vs. 6.9%

  • Gross NPA at 4% vs. 3.5%

  • Net NPA at 2.3% vs. 2.3%

  • The gross loan book is up 26.06% at Rs 15,891 crore vs. Rs 12,606 crore.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 28% at Rs 6,746.51 crore vs. Rs 5,285.46 crore.

  • Profit rose 43% to Rs 1,323.66 crore vs. 925.48 crore.

  • Net interest income is up 39% at Rs 2,209.44 crore vs. Rs 1,592.48 crore.

  • NIM at 3.21% vs. 2.51%

