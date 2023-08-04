Bharti Airtel Q1 Profit Falls, Lupin Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major results announced on Thursday.
Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s first quarter net profit declined and missed analysts' estimates, even as average earnings per user rose.
The telecom operator's net profit fell 46% sequentially to Rs 1,612 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,762.6 crore.
Bharti Airtel clocked an average revenue per user, or ARPU, of Rs 200 as compared with Rs 193 in the quarter-ended March.
Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd. turned a net profit in the quarter ended June as compared with a loss last year, surpassing analysts' estimates.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 452 crore in the first quarter, as against a net loss of Rs 89 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 258 crore consensus estimate by analysts.
Bharti Airtel Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 3.9% at Rs 37,440 crore vs. Rs 36,009 crore.
Net profit is down 46.3% at Rs 1,612.5 crore vs. Rs 3,005.6 crore.
Ebitda up 4.8% at Rs 19,598.5 crore vs. Rs 18,697.1 crore.
Margin at 52.35% vs. 51.92%
Mobile ARPU at Rs 200 vs. Rs 193
One-time loss of Rs 3,416.3 crore due to changes in Nigerian foreign exchange operations.
Lupin Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 29% at Rs 4,814 crore vs. Rs 3,744 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,441 crore).
Net profit of Rs 452 crore vs. net loss of Rs 89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258 crore).
Ebitda up 422% at Rs 856 crore vs. Rs 164 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 686 crore).
Margin at 17.8% vs. 4.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.4%).
Cummins India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 30.78% at Rs 2,218.25 crore vs. Rs 1,695.92 crore.
Net profit rose 78.53% to Rs 353.72 crore vs. Rs 198.13 crore.
Ebitda up 59.49% at Rs 342.45 crore vs. Rs 214.72 crore.
Margin at 15.44% vs. 12.66%
Eicher Motors Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues rose 17% to Rs 3,986 crore vs. Rs 3,397.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,029.5 crore).
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 1,021 crore vs. Rs 831 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 968.5 crore).
Ebitda margin at 25.6% vs. 24.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 24%)
Net profit is up 50% to Rs 918 crore vs. Rs 611 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 848.4 crore).
Deepak Nitrite Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 14.07% to Rs 1,768.34 crore vs. Rs 2,057.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,896.63 crore).
Net profit is down 36.10% to Rs 149.9 crore vs. Rs 234.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258.5 crore).
Ebitda down 41.07% to Rs 209.75 crore vs. Rs 355.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 316.55 crore).
Margin at 11.86% vs. 17.29% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.69%)
Yasho Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 15.19% at Rs 150.3 crore vs. Rs 177.24 crore.
Net profit declines 23.69% to Rs 14.78 crore vs. Rs 19.37 crore.
Ebitda down 14.34% at Rs 25.44 crore vs. Rs 29.7 crore.
Margin at 16.92% vs. 16.75%
Zomato Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 70.86% at Rs 2,416 crore vs. Rs 1,414 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,261.11 crore).
Net profit of Rs 2 crore vs. loss of Rs 186 crore (Bloomberg estimate: loss of Rs 177.83 crore)
Ebitda loss of Rs 48 crore vs. Ebitda loss of Rs 307 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda loss of Rs 208.45 crore).
Radico Khaitan Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26% at Rs 4,023.32 crore vs Rs 3,183.80 crore.
Net profit rose 10% to Rs 68.27 crore vs Rs 61.99 crore.
Ebitda up 29% at Rs 119.51 crore vs Rs 92.51 crore.
Margin at 3% vs 2.9%.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 14.89% at Rs 811.71 crore vs. Rs 706.45 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 809.60 crore).
Net profit is up 23.16% at Rs 68.02 crore vs. Rs 55.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 68.60 crore).
Ebitda up 9.13% at Rs 92.8 crore vs. Rs 85.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 94.80 crore).
Margin at 11.43% vs. 12.04% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.71%)
Mahanagar Gas Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 5.71% at Rs 1,537.79 crore vs. Rs 1,454.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,506.31 crore).
Net profit was up 98.92% at Rs 368.4 crore vs. Rs 185.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 279.76 crore).
Ebitda rose 82.55% to Rs 521.27 crore vs. Rs 285.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 412.28 crore).
Margin at 33.90% vs. 19.63% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.37%)
Bannari Amman Sugars Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was up 0.97% at Rs 430.86 crore vs. Rs 426.72 crore.
Net profit is down 47.10% at Rs 13.59 crore vs. Rs 25.69 crore.
Ebitda up 23.77% at Rs 43.53 crore vs. Rs 35.17 crore.
Margin at 10.10% vs. 8.24%.
HCC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 15.07% at Rs 2,564.83 crore vs. Rs 2,228.92 crore.
Net profit of Rs 52.73 crore vs. net loss of Rs 280.67 crore
Ebitda up 11.02% at Rs 314.47 crore vs. Rs 26.16 crore.
Margin at 12.26% vs. 1.17%
Navneet Education Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 93.49% at Rs 791.45 crore vs. Rs 409.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 793.70 crore).
Net profit is up 531.82% at Rs 144.94 crore vs. Rs 22.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 122.90 crore).
Ebitda rose 249.41% to Rs 208.88 crore vs. Rs 59.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 186.50 crore).
Margin at 26.39% vs. 14.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.50%).
KEC International Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 27.89% at Rs 4,243.59 crore vs. Rs 3,318.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,906.37 crore).
Net profit is up 36.46% at Rs 42.33 crore vs. Rs 31.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35.92 crore).
Ebitda up 45.08% at Rs 244.36 crore vs. Rs 168.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220.54 crore).
Margin at 5.75% vs. 5.08% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.65%)
Venus Pipes And Tubes Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 58.11% at Rs 179.61 crore vs. Rs 113.6 crore.
Net profit is up 91.11% at Rs 17.41 crore vs. Rs 9.11 crore.
Ebitda rose 90.40% to Rs 27.57 crore vs. Rs 14.48 crore.
Margin at 15.35% vs. 12.75%
Sandur Manganese And Iron Ores Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 44.37% at Rs 362.53 crore vs. Rs 651.68 crore.
Net profit is up 18.86% at Rs 39.95 crore vs. Rs 33.61 crore.
Ebitda up 3.91% at Rs 57.9 crore vs. Rs 55.72 crore.
Margin at 15.97% vs. 8.55%
DCX Systems Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 20.23% at Rs 170.1 crore vs. Rs 213.25 crore.
Net profit is up 0.54% at Rs 5.6 crore vs. Rs 5.57 crore.
Ebitda up 54.78% at Rs 7.59 crore vs. Rs 4.91 crore.
Margin at 4.47% vs. 2.30%.
JM Financials Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 34.59% at Rs 1,064.95 crore vs. Rs 791.25 crore.
Net profit is down 10.99% at Rs 176.56 crore vs. Rs 198.38 crore.
NIM at 6% vs. 6.9%
Gross NPA at 4% vs. 3.5%
Net NPA at 2.3% vs. 2.3%
The gross loan book is up 26.06% at Rs 15,891 crore vs. Rs 12,606 crore.
LIC Housing Finance Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue is up 28% at Rs 6,746.51 crore vs. Rs 5,285.46 crore.
Profit rose 43% to Rs 1,323.66 crore vs. 925.48 crore.
Net interest income is up 39% at Rs 2,209.44 crore vs. Rs 1,592.48 crore.
NIM at 3.21% vs. 2.51%