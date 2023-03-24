Bharti Airtel Pips Jio In 5G Roll-Out, Reaches 500 Cities

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. overtook Reliance Jio in 5G roll-out with the expansion of the network to additional 235 cities, taking its total reach to 500 cities.

Reliance Jio has so far announced the expansion of the ultra high-speed fifth-generation (5G) network to 406 cities.

"Bharti Airtel, ultra-fast 5G service is available to customers in 500 cities in the country. Airtel added 235 cities to its network, making it one of the largest roll-outs to date," the company said in a statement.