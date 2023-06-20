Bharti Airtel Partners With EV Bike Startup For IoT Solution
The telecom giant will enable advanced automotive grade 'E-Sims' on all Matter Aera bikes.
Electric mobility startup Matter Motor Works Pvt. Ltd. on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bharti Airtel Ltd. to deploy the latter's Internet-of-things solution in its electric motorbike Aera.
The telecom giant will enable advanced automotive grade 'E-Sims' on all Matter Aera bikes. The company's IoT platform 'Airtel IoT Hub' will help with the real-time tracking of the bikes, monitoring performance with advanced analytics while also offering a smart and connected experience, Matter Motor Works said in a statement.
In the first phase, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel e-sims with advanced IoT features and the company plans to produce over three lakh such bikes over the next three years, it added.
Matter Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mohal Lalbhai said the Internet-enabled motorbike has the power to curate and redesign connected experiences.
Airtel Chief Executive Officer, Emerging Business, Harish Laddha said the company continues to strongly drive the IoT agenda and is currently working with a whole host of companies in the industry, including electric vehicles, automotive, utilities, logistics and fintech.
"We look forward to this partnership (with Matter), to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology," he added.