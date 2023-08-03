Bharti Airtel Misses Estimates on Nigeria Hit, 5G Roll Out

Bharti Airtel’s earnings were impacted by a one-time foreign-exchange loss of 34.2 billion rupees in Nigeria. The company’s biggest African market devalued its currency when President Bola Tinubu took office earlier this year and announced sweeping changes to Nigeria’s distorted system of multiple exchange rates. The firm’s Africa subsidiary in June called Tinubu’s actions “a positive move towards a more stable Nigerian FX market.”