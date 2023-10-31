Bharti Airtel, L&T, IOC Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Tuesday.
The company's second quarter revenue and margin growth is likely to remain muted amid delayed tariff hikes.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Bharti Airtel could report a net profit of Rs 3,205.1 crore and a revenue of Rs 38,096.8 crore in the quarter under review.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. will also report its second-quarter results on Tuesday. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 2,725.4 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 50,670 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 4,380.2 crore and a revenue of Rs 2,06,695.3 crore for the second quarter.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Gail (India) Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., Kei Industries Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Birlasoft Ltd., Kaynes Technology India Ltd., V-Guard Industries Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd., C.E. Info Systems Ltd., Rites Ltd., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Vardhman Textiles Ltd., and Praj Industries Ltd. will also report their quarterly results on Tuesday.
V.I.P Industries Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., Go Fashion (India) Ltd., Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., Care Ratings Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., JSW Holdings Ltd., Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., ADF Foods Ltd., Balu Forge Industries Ltd., Yasho Industries Ltd., Cantabil Retail India Ltd., Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Geojit Financial Services Ltd., Bigbloc Construction Ltd., Shiva Cement Ltd., Infobeans Technologies Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Co., Gillette India Ltd., and Capri Global Capital Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Tuesday.
