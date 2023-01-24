Bharti Airtel Hike In Minimum Recharge Plan To Be Revenue Accretive, Says Morgan Stanley
The telecom giant had piloted a significantly higher minimum recharge plan in select circles back in November 2022.
Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s plans to roll out a higher minimum recharge plan across India are revenue accretive, according to Morgan Stanley.
The telecom giant had piloted a significantly higher minimum recharge plan in select circles—Haryana and Odisha—back in November 2022. Now, it's in the process of being spread across seven more circles.
The plan has been constructed for nine circles, viz., Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Orissa, Rajasthan, and the North East, out of which Haryana and Odisha were already targeted in 2022.
Bharti Airtel has 38% of the subscriber market share in these circles, according to Morgan Stanley.
The cheapest plan provides 1 gigabyte of data and 300 messages at Rs 155 for 28 days.
As of September 2022, Bharti Airtel's India mobile business had a total of 328 million subscribers, of which 109 million did not use data. Out of this bucket, Morgan Stanley estimates roughly "33 to 40 million could be sitting on the minimum recharge plans, with a potential average revenue per user of Rs 95."
This move could be 1.3–1.5% accretive to revenues of Bharti's India mobile business, the brokerage said in its Jan. 24 note.
Morgan Stanley is 'overweight' on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860, implying an upside of 11%.
Shares of the company eased 0.17% to Rs 771.35 apiece as of 2:20 p.m., compared with a 0.03% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, three suggest 'hold,' and four recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.2%.