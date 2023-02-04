ADVERTISEMENT
Bharti Airtel Acquires 23% Stake In Indus Towers Held By Subsidiary Nettle Infra
Bharti Airtel now holds 47.95% stake in Indus Towers.
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has increased its direct stake in Indus Towers by acquiring 23.01% shares held by its completely owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure, a regulatory filing said on Saturday.
The telecom operator earlier directly held 24.94% stake and 23.01% through its subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure.
Bharti Airtel has acquired the 23.01% stake of Indus Towers from Nettle to directly own 47.95% in the mobile tower firm.
This is pursuant to the "composite scheme of amalgamation approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh bench, vide its order dated Jan 25, 2023 and becoming effective from Feb 1, 2023," the filing said.
