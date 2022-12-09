BharatPe Vs Ashneer Grover: A Timeline Of Events

After a prolonged battle with investors, the board and senior officials of payments firm BharatPe earlier this year, the company's former co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover is back in the headlines. BharatPe filed a civil lawsuit against Grover, his wife and other family members, alleging embezzlement of funds.

Filed in the Delhi High Court earlier this week, the civil lawsuit alleges that Grover and other defendants funnelled company money to non-existent vendors and also used it to pay for personal expenses like air travel and rent.

BharatPe’s lawsuit seeks to recover Rs 83 crore from the defendants for the alleged misappropriation, according to a copy reviewed by BQ Prime. The company is also seeking Rs 5 crore worth of damages for injury to its “goodwill and reputation,” caused by Grover and Jain Grover.

BharatPe is backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and Insight Partners. The company competes with the likes of Paytm and PhonePe in the payments business and also has a lending business.

The defendants “treated the Plaintiff [BharatPe] as their personal fiefdom. By wilfully perpetuating the lack of internal governance policies in the Plaintiff company, the conducted its affairs for their personal benefit,” the lawsuit alleged.

While BharatPe was initially founded by Shashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya in March 2018, Grover’s association with the firm began with an investment four months later. What started as a purchase of 3,192 shares in the company for ~Rs 32,000, has now led to Grover facing charges of possible fraud and misappropriation of funds.