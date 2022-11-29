BharatPe Sees Four Top-Level Exits As Leadership Exodus Continues

Four top executives resigned from their roles at BharatPe, as the fintech startup continued to see a leadership exodus that hasn't stopped since the start of the year.

The four people to exit are as follows:

Vijay Aggarwal, chief technology officer at the company.

Rajat Jain, chief product officer—lending and consumer at BharatPe.

Geetanshu Singla, vice president—technology at BharatPe.

Nehul Malhotra, head of PostPe.

“We confirm that Vijay, Rajat, Nehul and Geetanshu are moving on from BharatPe to pursue their entrepreneurial passions," the financial services company said in a statement. According to the company, the four have "taken the entrepreneurial plunge".

"We wish them all the best, and would continue to cheer for them as they build their next ventures. BharatPe has an incredible leadership bench, and has continued to strengthen and build it over the last 12 months, with key senior hires in product, technology, data science, finance and HR," it said.

The exodus started with Shark Tank investor and co-founder Ashneer Grover quitting amid a lot of controversy. The company went on to say that Grover and his wife engaged in "extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company".

Suhail Sameer took over as chief executive officer after Grover stepped away.