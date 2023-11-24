BharatPe Seeks Interim Injunction Against Ashneer Grover For Divulging Confidential Details
Grover has a pattern of making defamatory statements in social media posts, the fintech unicorn said.
Resilient Innovations Pvt., the owner and operator of BharatPe, filed a fresh petition at the Delhi High Court on Friday, seeking an interim injunction on co-founder Ashneer Grover to restrain him from disclosing confidential information about the company.
The petition was filed under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, according to details of the proceedings accessed by BQ Prime. The Economic Times reported the development first.
BharatPe's counsel alleged that Grover violated his confidentiality obligations under the employment agreement by posting certain details about the equity allocation during BharatPe's Series E funding round on Nov. 16. The tweet was later deleted.
The Delhi-based fintech unicorn said Grover has a pattern of making defamatory statements in social media posts, which he later deletes.
In response, Grover's counsel apologised for his conduct and admitted that the same was posted "in error." Justice Sachin Dutta heard the plea.
Grover admitted that he had access to confidential information post-termination of his employment but added that he requires the information to defend himself in various proceedings, including the criminal investigation by the economic offences wing of the Delhi Police.
The court accepted Grover's apology and said he should not divulge confidential information publicly henceforth. On Grover continuing to hold confidential company, the court said it is a matter of interpretation of a clause in the employment agreement, and a decision will be taken up at the next date of hearing.
The battle between Grover and his former employer has continued to rage ever since the former's exit last year. Recently, Grover and his wife were stopped at the Delhi airport while travelling abroad as a lookout circular was issued against them due to the EOW summons.