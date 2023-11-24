BharatPe Seeks Interim Injunction Against Ashneer Grover For Divulging Confidential Details

The Delhi-based fintech unicorn said Grover has a pattern of making defamatory statements in social media posts, which he later deletes.

In response, Grover's counsel apologised for his conduct and admitted that the same was posted "in error." Justice Sachin Dutta heard the plea.

Grover admitted that he had access to confidential information post-termination of his employment but added that he requires the information to defend himself in various proceedings, including the criminal investigation by the economic offences wing of the Delhi Police.

The court accepted Grover's apology and said he should not divulge confidential information publicly henceforth. On Grover continuing to hold confidential company, the court said it is a matter of interpretation of a clause in the employment agreement, and a decision will be taken up at the next date of hearing.

The battle between Grover and his former employer has continued to rage ever since the former's exit last year. Recently, Grover and his wife were stopped at the Delhi airport while travelling abroad as a lookout circular was issued against them due to the EOW summons.