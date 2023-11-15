BharatPe: HR Firms Linked To Grovers Syphoned Rs 7.6 Crore, Say Delhi Police

In its status report filed with the Delhi High Court, the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police has said that eight human resource firms linked to Madhuri Jain were involved in syphoning off Rs 7.6 crore from fintech firm BharatPe.

Jain was the former director of controls at BharatPe and the wife of former co-founder Ashneer Grover.

Eight firms—where the proprietors are all relatives of Jain, her father Suresh Jain and brother Shwetank Jain—were involved in creating false invoices for HR services to BharatPe, according to the Delhi police's investigation.

The companies under investigation include: