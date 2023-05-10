BharatPe Co-Founder's OTPless Appoints Senior Executives

OTPless, founded by BharatPe Co-Founder Bhavik Koladiya, has appointed key senior-level executives.

The company, which provides authentication and authorisation services for websites and applications, appointed former BharatPe Director of Engineering Anubhav Mathur as the chief technology officer.

Mathur has over 10 years of experience in tech and has held core technology roles in Ola and Blinkit, apart from BharatPe.

OTPless also onboarded Pawan Pathak from Ola as the chief product officer. Sahil Chawla has been named chief sales officer. He has held senior sales positions at American Express, Flipkart, and Zomato, among others.

The company, which terms itself as a SaaS identity management platform, has raised seed funding from a number of marquee investors, including Cred's Kunal Shah, Pine Labs Pvt.'s Amrish Rau, and Sequoia Capital's former Managing Director Amit Jain.

In this space, OTPless competes with decade-old Auth0 and Okta, which have raised $330 million, or Rs 2,700 crore, and $650 million, or Rs 5,300 crore, respectively. Both boast a customer base of around 10,000 enterprises each.

OTPless enables developers to add features like one-tap passwordless WhatsApp and email sign-in, making it convenient for users to access their accounts.