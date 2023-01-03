ADVERTISEMENT
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer Quits

Suhail Sameer. (Source: LinkedIn)
Suhail Sameer. (Source: LinkedIn)
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit.

In a statement, BharatPe said he "will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective Jan. 7, 2023."

"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."

