ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer Quits
In a statement, BharatPe said he "will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective Jan. 7, 2023."
ADVERTISEMENT
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit.
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit.
In a statement, BharatPe said he "will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective Jan. 7, 2023."
"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."
ADVERTISEMENT