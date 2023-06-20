BharatPe Appoints Partha Pratim Sengupta As Nominee Director In Unity Bank

BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar said, "This (Unity Bank) is our biggest investment and we are committed to build it as a new-age, digital first Bank- that appeals to customers across age groups. In the last 1.5 years, Unity Bank has built a good foundation and I am confident that it will emerge as one of the most credible banks in the banking industry in the times to come."

Unity Bank has several banking industry veterans on its board, including Amitabh Verma (former Joint Secretary – Banking and retired IAS officer), Sandip Ghose (RBI veteran), Basant Seth (former CMD, Syndicate Bank, and deputy MD - SIDBI), Subhash Kutte (former chairman, RBL Bank), David Rasquinha (former MD – Export Import Bank of India) Renu Basu (seasoned sales and marketing leader), along with Jaspal Singh Bindra (Executive Chairman – Centrum Group). Inderjit Camotra is Unity Bank's MD & CEO, Unity Bank said in a statement.