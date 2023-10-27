Bharat Petroleum Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates

Bharat Petroleum's consolidated downstream petroleum revenue fell 9.10% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 16,568.08 crore from Rs 1,28,233.52 crore in the previous quarter.

The revenue of the exploration and production of hydrocarbon segment rose 2.97 times to Rs 89.26 crore from Rs 30.04 crore in the June quarter.

The market sales of the company for H1 FY24 grew 7.50% to 24.94 million metric tonne as compared to 23.20 million metric tonne for H1 FY23.

The increase in market sales was mainly led by aviation turbine fuel at 8.04%, retail of motor spirit at 5.09% and retail of high spirit diesel at 1.76%.