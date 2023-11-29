Bharat Petroleum Declares Rs 21 Apiece Interim Dividend
At the current market price of Rs 430.7, the company's dividend yield stands at 4.87% which is the highest since last two fiscal.
Bharat Petroleum Corp. declared on Thursday its first interim dividend of Rs 21 per share for financial year 2024.
This dividend rewards shareholders with a 210% payout on the shares carrying a face value of Rs 10 apiece. It also marks the oil refiner's first interim dividend payment since FY22.
The company has fixed Dec. 12, that is, Tuesday, as the record date, with the payment set on Dec. 28, according to the exchange filling.
Dividend Yield
Historically, dividend payments carried out by the oil marketing company have been irregular. The newly declared dividend already surpasses the total dividend paid in the last two financial years. The total dividend per share paid stood at Rs 4 in FY23, Rs 16 in FY22, and Rs 79 in FY21.
At the current market price of Rs 430.7, the dividend yield stands at 4.87%. This is higher than the resultant dividend yields in the last two financial years, viz., 4.45% in FY22 and 1.16% in FY23.
Stock Performance
Bharat Petroleum Corp. rose to an intraday high of 3.74% on Tuesday after HSBC turned bullish on Indian oil marketing companies, upgrading the company's rating from a "hold" to a "buy" and revising the target price to Rs 555 from Rs 340 earlier. This target price offers almost a 31% upside to the company's Tuesday close of Rs 424.5.
The state-owned oil company has gained 8.34% in the past five days and 24.10% in the past one month.
This rise is mainly on the back of the weakness in Brent crude oil prices this month. Brent crude oil prices are down 7% in the past month and currently trade 16% lower than their September high of $97.69 a barrel.
Strong Q2 Results
The company also reported robust second-quarter earnings, beating analysts' estimates. It reported a net profit of Rs 8501.2 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 304.2 crore a year ago.
While the company did report a 10% year-on-year fall in revenue due to low and volatile crude prices, the company's Ebitda rose nine times to Rs 1,2908 crore, while margins saw an improvement of 11.28 basis points.
Shares of Bharat Petroleum traded 1.43% higher at Rs 430.55 apiece, compared to the 0.74% rise in the Nifty 50 as of 12:25 p.m.
Of the 32 analysts tracking the stock, 24 suggest a 'buy' call, four maintain a 'hold' and four recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The 12 month consensus shows a 0.3% return potential.