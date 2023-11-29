Bharat Petroleum Declares Rs 21 Apiece Interim Dividend

Bharat Petroleum Corp. declared on Thursday its first interim dividend of Rs 21 per share for financial year 2024.

This dividend rewards shareholders with a 210% payout on the shares carrying a face value of Rs 10 apiece. It also marks the oil refiner's first interim dividend payment since FY22.

The company has fixed Dec. 12, that is, Tuesday, as the record date, with the payment set on Dec. 28, according to the exchange filling.