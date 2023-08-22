Bharat NCAP To Help Elevate Vehicle Safety Standards In India, Say Automakers

Similarly, M&M President – Automotive Sector, Veejay Nakra said, "Safety has always been our top priority, which is evident in our products consistently receiving 5-star and 4-star Global NCAP (GNCAP) ratings. The launch of Bharat NCAP is a commendable initiative by MoRTH, and we believe it will further elevate the standards of vehicle safety in India."

He further said, "We will continue to keep customers at the forefront of our journey of innovation and integrating safety with advanced technology while shaping a safer automotive future for India."

Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said the government's initiative arrives at a crucial juncture for India, as the need to curtail fatalities on the roads has never been more pressing.