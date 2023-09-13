Bharat NCAP Sufficient, Won't Need To Make Six Airbags Mandatory, Says Nitin Gadkari

The regulation mandating six airbags in passenger vehicles that was to be implemented on Oct. 1 won't be needed as the industry has implemented it under the Bharat NCAP voluntary car testing programme, according to Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

"Due to the star rating system, all companies have accepted the standard. So, there's no need to go forward with the regulation," Gadkari said on the sidelines of the 63rd annual session of the Automobile Components Manufacturers Association of India on Wednesday.

In a draft notification issued last year, the ministry proposed making six airbags mandatory in all passenger vehicles with a seating capacity of up to eight passengers.

The regulation was originally intended to be implemented on Oct. 1, 2022. However, after the industry asked for more time, citing higher costs and limited availability of semiconductors, the deadline was pushed to Oct. 1 this year.