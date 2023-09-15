BQPrimeBusiness NewsBharat Forge To Produce Armoured Vehicles In India; Shares At Record High
ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Forge To Produce Armoured Vehicles In India; Shares At Record High

Kalyani Strategic Systems and Paramount will produce 4x4 and 6x6 infantry combat vehicles for global customers.

15 Sep 2023, 10:46 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharat Forge signage is displayed at the entrance of its headquarters. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Bharat Forge signage is displayed at the entrance of its headquarters. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. hit a record high on Friday after its unit won an award to produce armoured vehicles in India for Paramount, a global defence company.

Kalyani Strategic Systems' partnership with Paramount includes the development and production of 4x4 and 6x6 infantry combat vehicles for global customers.

"The partnership between Paramount and Bharat Forge and its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, has to date resulted in the successful development and production of large volumes of the locally-made KM4 armoured vehicles for the Indian Army," according to the exchange filing on Thursday.

Shares of Bharat Forge rose as much as 3.60% to hit a record high of Rs 1,148 apiece. The stock is trading 0.45% higher at Rs 1,113.20 per share, compared to a 0.24% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:17 a.m.

The stock has risen 26.75% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.31

Of the 31 analysts tracking Bharat Forge, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, two suggest a 'hold', and seven recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price targets given by analysts implies a potential downside of 9.9%.

ALSO READ

Chris Wood's Greed & Fear: India In Focus After Nifty Hit 20,000 And The G20 Summit

Opinion
Chris Wood's Greed & Fear: India In Focus After Nifty Hit 20,000 And The G20 Summit
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT