Bharat Forge To Produce Armoured Vehicles In India; Shares At Record High

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. hit a record high on Friday after its unit won an award to produce armoured vehicles in India for Paramount, a global defence company.

Kalyani Strategic Systems' partnership with Paramount includes the development and production of 4x4 and 6x6 infantry combat vehicles for global customers.

"The partnership between Paramount and Bharat Forge and its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, has to date resulted in the successful development and production of large volumes of the locally-made KM4 armoured vehicles for the Indian Army," according to the exchange filing on Thursday.