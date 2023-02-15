Bharat Forge Shares Fall The Most In A Year On Q3 Profit Miss

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. declined the most in at least a year after its third-quarter profit fell sharply and missed analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 96% to Rs 78.7 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 222 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The standalone profit fell 14% to Rs 289 crore, while revenue rose 22% to Rs 1,952 crore. Profit includes a Rs 42 crore in foreign exchange gains.