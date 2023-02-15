Bharat Forge Shares Fall The Most In A Year On Q3 Profit Miss
Bharat Forge's third-quarter consolidated net profit fell 96% to Rs 78.7 crore, compared to Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 222 crore.
Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. declined the most in at least a year after its third-quarter profit fell sharply and missed analysts' estimates.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 96% to Rs 78.7 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 222 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The standalone profit fell 14% to Rs 289 crore, while revenue rose 22% to Rs 1,952 crore. Profit includes a Rs 42 crore in foreign exchange gains.
Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 40% to Rs 3,353.4 crore, against estimates of Rs 3,091.5 crore.
Ebitda fell 6% to Rs 469.3 crore, compared with the forecast of Rs 511.6 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 14%, as against 21% last year and an estimate of 16.5%.
The sharp contraction in margin was due to higher raw material, finance, and employee costs. Total expenses rose 52% year-on-year, compared to a 40% rise in revenue from operations.
Shares of Bharat Forge fell 7.08% to Rs 863.75 apiece, compared to a 0.3% decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.