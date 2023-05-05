Bharat Forge Q4 Results: Profit Sharply Misses Estimates On Higher Expenses

The company's operating margin contracted sharply by 340 basis points as total expenses rose 5% against a 2% rise in revenue from operations.

The cost of raw materials rose 12% year-on-year, while other expenses jumped 13% due to foreign exchange losses.

Shares of Bharat Forge were trading 2.3% lower against a 0.6% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 1.05 p.m.