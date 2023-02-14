Bharat Forge Q3 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

Bharat Forge Ltd.'s net profit fell sharply in the third quarter as profitability reduced due to higher costs.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 96% to Rs 78.7 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 222 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's standalone profit fell 14% to Rs 289 crore, while revenue rose 22% to Rs 1,952 crore. The profit includes a foreign exchange gain of Rs 42 crore.