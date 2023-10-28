ADVERTISEMENT
Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 26% Beating Estimates
The company's second-quarter net profit rose 26.47% YoY to Rs 789.71 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 730.97 crore.
Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s net profit increased 26.47% in the second quarter of financial year 2024, beating analysts' estimates.The defence manufacturer reported a profit of Rs 789.71 crore in the July–September quarter in comparison with Rs 624.4 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. That compares with the Rs 730.97 crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Bharat Electronics Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.19% at Rs 4,009.06 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,576.12 crore).
Ebitda up 16.8% at Rs 1,014.17 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,047.1 crore).
Margin at 25.29% vs 21.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.90%).
Net profit up 26.47% at Rs 789.71 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 730.97 crore).
