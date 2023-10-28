Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 26% Beating Estimates

Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s net profit increased 26.47% in the second quarter of financial year 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

The defence manufacturer reported a profit of Rs 789.71 crore in the July–September quarter in comparison with Rs 624.4 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. That compares with the Rs 730.97 crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.