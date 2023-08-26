Bharat Electronics Bags Orders Worth Rs 3,289 Crore

These also include the Letter of Intent/order worth Rs 1,075 crore received on Friday from Hindustan Shipyards Ltd. for supply of CMS, communication systems, EW systems and other sensors for fleet support ships, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement.

"These orders are in addition to the Rs 8,091 crore orders, which are already received. With this, BEL has in all received orders of Rs 11,380 crore till now in the financial year 2023-24," it said.