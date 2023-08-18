Bharat Dynamics To Mazagon Docks Get Upgraded On NSE Indices After Recent Rally
Increased order books, implementation of favourable policies and rising exports contributed to the rally resulting in the upgrades
Companies in the defence and capital goods sectors, like Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., saw were upgraded to larger-sized benchmarks after their market capitalisation surged following the recent rally.
The upgrade came into effect after the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee of NSE Indices Ltd. decided to make replacements on account of the semi-annual review of broad market indices on Aug. 17.
The increased order books of these companies, along with the implementation of favourable policies and rising exports seen in these sectors, have contributed to this upgrade.
Here is the market capitalisation of the companies that saw either an upgrade, or an inclusion in the Nifty indices:
Upgrades and New Inclusions:
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Excluded from: Nifty SmallCap 250, Nifty SmallCap 100, and Nifty SmallCap 50 indices.
Upgraded and included to: Nifty MidCap 150, Nifty MidCap 100, and Nifty 200 indices.
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Excluded from: Nifty SmallCap 250, and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices.
Upgraded and included to: Nifty MidCap 150, and Nifty India Manufacturing indices.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Excluded from: Nifty SmallCap 250, Nifty SmallCap 100, and Nifty SmallCap 50 indices.
Upgraded and included to: Nifty MidCap 150, Nifty MidCap 100, and Nifty 200 indices.
Polycab India Ltd.
Included to: Nifty MidCap Select.
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Included to: Nifty SmallCap 50, and Nifty SmallCap 100.
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Included to: Nifty SmallCap 100.
Zen Technologies Ltd.
Included to: Nifty MicroCap 250, Nifty Total Market, and Nifty India Defence indices.
Timken India Ltd.
Included to: Nifty MNC.