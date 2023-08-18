Bharat Dynamics To Mazagon Docks Get Upgraded On NSE Indices After Recent Rally

Companies in the defence and capital goods sectors, like Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., saw were upgraded to larger-sized benchmarks after their market capitalisation surged following the recent rally.

The upgrade came into effect after the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee of NSE Indices Ltd. decided to make replacements on account of the semi-annual review of broad market indices on Aug. 17.

The increased order books of these companies, along with the implementation of favourable policies and rising exports seen in these sectors, have contributed to this upgrade.