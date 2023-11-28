Bharat Biotech, University Of Sydney Partner For Vaccine Research Collaboration

Vaccines major Bharat Biotech International Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a collaboration with the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute to advance vaccine research initiatives, strengthen academic-industry partnerships and augment global efforts to combat infectious diseases.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute for the collaboration that aims to build strong sectoral and cross-organisational collaborations to design novel methodologies to tackle future epidemics and infectious diseases, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Furthermore, the collaboration will also leverage academia-industry strengths for advancing the science of vaccines and biotherapeutics, it added.

"This agreement reflects our ethos to facilitate collaborative research, foster innovation, and further advance the science vaccine technology," Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Krishna Ella said.

The collaboration will "leverage the prowess of education, research capabilities to help build a healthier universe and improve people's lives by developing safer vaccine platforms," he said, adding, "most importantly, (it will help) build the talent of young scientists with a passion to innovate."

Sydney ID Deputy Director Professor Jamie Triccas said, "The reputational and societal impacts of developing novel vaccines to eradicate human and animal diseases that are safe, affordable, and effective cannot be overstated. Together with Bharat Biotech International Ltd, we aim to make a lasting impact on global health."

Bharat Biotech had played a key role in the combat against COVID-19 with its indigenously developed COVAXIN.