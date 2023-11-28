Bharat Biotech, Sydney ID Announce MoU To Advance Vaccine Research Initiative

Professor Jamie Triccas, the deputy director at Sydney ID said, "Positioning Sydney ID on a global scale to drive innovation and highlight our expertise in the development of new vaccines and biotherapeutics is paramount." "The reputational and societal impacts of developing novel vaccines to eradicate human and animal diseases that are safe, affordable, and effective cannot be overstated. Together with Bharat Biotech International Limited, we aim to make a lasting impact on global health," he said.