Bhansali Engineering Polymer Shares Fall After Going Ex- Dividend Date
Shares of Bhansali Engineering Polymer Ltd. declined on Friday as the company went ex-date for the upcoming dividend.The final dividend price was set at Rs 1 per share, and the special dividend price was set at Rs 14 per share.
Shares of Bhansali Engineering Polymer Ltd. fell 12.66% to Rs 138.65 apiece, compared to a 0.06% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 10:46 a.m.
The stock was trading at a 12.82% low intraday. The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.5 times the 30-day average volume.
