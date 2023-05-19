BGMI To Resume Operations In India As Government Gives Three-Month Trial Approval

Online gaming app Battleground Mobile India will resume operations in India after the government revoked its ban for a three-month trial period.

South Korean gaming company Krafton owns Battleground Mobile India.

In a tweet on Friday, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said a three-month trial approval has been granted for BGMI after it complied with issues of server locations and data security.

"This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations, data security, etc. We will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm, addiction, etc. in the next three months before a final decision is taken," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

BGMI was removed from app stores after a government order last year.

"We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India," Krafton, Inc. India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said in a statement.

Sohn further said, "We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon, and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform."

He said that the company believes in the power of gaming to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you," Sohn said.

The game was banned last year in India after an NGO, Prahar, demanded a ban on it, alleging that the banned PUBG game was re-introduced in India by Chinese conglomerate Tencent's front company, Krafton.

Krafton has denied any link between BGMI and Tencent.

"At Krafton, Inc., we are deeply committed to the Indian gaming ecosystem. Our approach has always been India-first, which serves as the foundation of all our efforts. We believe in investing in the Indian gaming industry and contributing to building a vibrant ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation," Sohn said.

Krafton has made investments in some of the Indian gaming firms, including Nodwin Gaming.

Sohn said Krafton aims to augment technology developments in India by collaborating with local developers and promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies.

"We also recognise the importance of providing skilling and employment opportunities for Indian talent, which can help them nurture their skillset and thrive in the industry," Sohn said.