BEST's First Electric Double-Decker Bus Hits Mumbai Roads

The first air conditioned electric double-decker bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport received overwhelming response as it was introduced on the city roads on Tuesday.

But concerns were also expressed about its seating arrangement.

BEST currently has fewer than 50 diesel-run double decker buses, and the working life of most of them is about to end this year. Hence, the BEST administration has decided to induct 900 new AC double decker e-buses this year.