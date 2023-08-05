Berkshire Q2 Operating Earnings Rise On Insurance Strength

Berkshire posted stronger results despite Buffett cautioning at its annual meeting in Omaha in May that earnings at the majority of its operating units could fall this year amid higher prices as an “incredible period” for the US economy draws to the end. Still, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive pace of rate hikes has helped the firm reap greater yield on the cash it stockpiles primarily in short-dated US Treasuries. Buffett said on Thursday that Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of US government debt wouldn’t diminish his appetite for it.