Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Dies At 99: Here's How The World Is Reacting
Compounding is a lesson to learn from investors like Munger, says market veteran Ramesh Damani.
Charlie Munger, the longtime collaborator and partner to Warren Buffett for nearly six decades in the transformative journey of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., died at the age of 99.
Here's How The World Reacting:
Couldn't Have Built Without Charlie's Inspiration: Buffett
"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Chief Executive Officer Buffett said.
Taught Importance Of Investing: Ramesh Damani
"Charlie Munger's influence will be felt in generations to come," veteran investor Ramesh Damani told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. "Charlie Munger taught the importance of investing, I tend to use it in my investing."
Compounding is a lesson to learn from investors like Munger and Buffett, according to Damani.
Inspired Generation Of Leaders: Tim Cook
"A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders," Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., posted on X.
A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie. pic.twitter.com/vNGDktOAhz— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 28, 2023