Berger Paints Lines Up Rs 2,500-Crore Capex As It Preps For Birla Challenge—Exclusive

Berger Paints Ltd. has earmarked Rs 2,500 crore for the next five years to expand capacities to consolidate its market position amid a challenge from new entrants led by the Aditya Birla Group.

The country's second largest paintmaker, following Asian Paints Ltd., earlier this year commissioned a fully automated manufacturing plant in Sandila industrial estate near Lucknow, entailing investments of Rs 1,100 crore.

"We have already expanded capacities by 45-50% to nearly 95,000 metric tonne per month," Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abhijit Roy told BQ Prime, adding that they won't need to spend more this year.

"However, if our sales growth is any indication, I think we would need to invest another Rs 2,500-odd crore in the next five years," he said. "We'd be spending Rs 800 crore each in the next year and the year after, with the balance in the remaining three years."

Kolkata-based Berger Paints is bracing to protect its turf when new entrants target India's Rs 62,000-crore paints sector that's growing on rapid urbanisation. While JSW Paints Pvt., JK Cement Ltd. and Astral Ltd. have also entered the market, the most aggressive push comes from Grasim Industries Ltd., the Aditya Birla Group firm that intends to wrest the second position.

Last year, the cement-to-clothing conglomerate announced its foray in the paints business with a capex of Rs 10,000 crore. It intends to begin production from the fourth quarter of FY24.